COLORADO SPRINGS — Just about anywhere you go in Colorado Springs, you are bound to discover a big, juicy, and delicious burger.

From family-owned restaurants, to drive-throughs, and small business staples, there’s something for everyone.

In a new segment, called “Fergie’s Top 5,” Sarah breaks down her top five favorite burger joints in Colorado Springs. So, in no particular order, you can uncover her picks below, and where to take the family to next.

Skirted Heifer

A family-owned and operated burger joint in downtown Colorado Springs continues to be a local favorite, with its iconic “skirted burger,” among other unique flavors.

“In 2014 we decided to open up this crazy little burger shop in just a little hole in the wall thing, and it turns out, it exploded,” said Kevin Megyeri, Owner & Operator of the Skirted Heifer.

Before Kevin took over the operations, his mom and dad were in charge.

“My mom was on the trend of grass-fed, grass-finished beef, and we try to use local and sustainable products as much as possible,” said Megyeri.







By far, the most popular choice on the menu, is the Skirted Heifer. The “skirted burger” is the restaurant’s signature burger, with an extra layer of melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and the iconic Heifer Sauce.

Another Popular choice is the Hangover, which includes a fried egg, applewood bacon, cream cheese and bloody mary sauce.

Kevin and his family own two locations; the original downtown location on Tejon, and also another off Powers and Dublin.

They also competed on Guy Fieri’s, “Guy’s Grocery Games,” and Kevin and his mom won their episode. Fieri also visited the downtown Skirted Heifer location, which was featured on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”

The Green Line Grill

Bringing a little bit of Oklahoma to Colorado, The Green Line Grill is famous for its onion-fried burgers and delicious flavors.

“My hometown in Oklahoma invented the onion-fried burger in the Great Depression, so we brought it here. And, we do it a little different you know, a little more Colorado style, I guess,” said Bobby Couch, owner of The Green Line Grill.

Couch opened The Green Line Grill in downtown Colorado Springs back in August of 2013. Since then, things have gone so well, that they have expanded their space next door, and added another 65 seats.







One of their top picks is the Deluxe Burger, which includes cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and whatever sauce the customer wants. If you want to kick it up a notch and can handle the heat, go for the Green Chili Slopper.

“We do a house green chili that we make, and we add pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, and tomato,” said Couch.

In 2019 and 2021, The Green Line Grill won Gold in a local “Burger Week Competition.” Couch said, in addition to that, they’ve won several other awards, and hope to continue that record going forward.

The Green Line Grill is located just east of downtown, at 230 1/2 Pueblo Avenue.

Brakeman’s Burgers

Roaring into town with its sizzling good flavors and tasty bites, is Brakeman’s Burgers in Colorado Springs.

Located inside the Old Depot in downtown, Brakeman’s Burgers is bringing big flavors and delicious sauces. Ron Osbourn, General Manager of Old Depot Restaurants, said the buns are key to a great burger.

“It needs to be juicy, needs to be flavorful. We use brioche buns, so they’re nice and soft, and they hold up to the juiciness of the burger, without getting soggy,” said Osbourn.





A crowd favorite is definitely the Smokehouse Burger, which comes with housemade barbecue sauce, bacon, and fried onions. If barbecue isn’t your jam, another popular pick is the Southwest Burger.

“That comes with avocado salsa and fresh green chilies on top, so it’s very colorful and has a taste of Colorado and Southern Colorado especially,” said Osbourn.

Brakeman’s Burgers is the former location of Giuseppe’s, and Osbourn said, along with a new menu in August, they plan to bring back a local’s favorite, a version of the Giuseppe’s Rueben.

Brakeman’s Burgers also offers gluten-free options, along with ImpossibleTM patties, and customers can substitute any burger with chicken.

Brakeman’s Burgers is located at 10 South Sierra Madre Street.

The Public House

If you’re looking for some delicious and elevated pub grub in Colorado Springs, this next spot is a locals favorite. The Original Public House is located on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and is rolling out some tasty bites.

“It’s elevated pub grub, it’s a scratch kitchen, no microwaves, no heat lamps, no tomfoolery. It’s all legit, good food,” said Missy Luebbers, General Manager for The Public House.





The top pick for burgers at The Public House, is the Mountain Burger. It comes with whiskey-caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, and truffle aioli.

The next popular and award-winning choice, is the Candied Caliente Burger, which comes with jalapeño jam, applewood smoked bacon, cilantro micro greens, and cotija cheese.

If you’re interested in trying out one of their burgers, or other options, The Public House also has another location. The Public House at The Alexander is located on North Nevada Avenue and offers some delicious bites, too.

The Public House is also opening a 3rd location at Red Leg Brewing, called PH Burger Bunker.

You can find a link to all the locations, here.

Short Stop Burgers

With summer activities in full swing, and school about to start up again, we know sometimes, a quick and easy, drive-through dinner, is just the ticket. That’s one reason why Short Stop Burgers is cruising to the top, for Sarah’s favorite burgers in Colorado Springs.

“Short Stop was a franchise when we started in 1993, and shortly after that they went under and they told me to sink or swim, so I kept on swimming,” said Ted Vong, Owner of Short Stop Burgers.







A classic and favorite choice at Short Stop, is the Double Cheeseburger, which comes with lettuce, pickles, caramelized grilled onions, and bacon.

Another top pick at Short Stop is the Barbecue Bacon Cheeseburger; what was once a summer-only menu item, has since become so popular, it is now on the menu for good.

Appealing to all for its delicious food and wicked quick service, Short Stop is also known for being friendly to the wallet, too.

“We target toward price-conscious individuals and people that are looking for good quality and good service,” said Vong.

Short Stop Burgers also offers a “Track and Chill” option, so you can order online for pick-up and delivery.

Short Stop is located at 5819 Palmer Park Boulevard.