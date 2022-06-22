COLORADO SPRINGS — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a multi-million dollar criminal organization involved in the sale of large quantities of stolen property at Top Dollar Pawn locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

At 9:30 a.m., several search warrants have been served by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and U.S. Marshals Service in this joint investigation.

CSPD advised the public to avoid Top Dollar Pawn locations due to large law enforcement presence at each location.

A press conference regarding this ongoing operation will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office located at 105 E. Vermijo Ave.

Police say there is no threat to the public.