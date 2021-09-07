TONIGHT AT 9: Primetime Panel talks pandemic mental health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The COVID-19 pandemic has made many aspects of life complicated, including our ability to be able to take care of ourselves and our families in ways that we normally would.

That’s why tonight at 9:00 p.m., FOX21 is hosting another Primetime Panel–this time focusing on mental health.

Colorado is one of the worst states in addressing pediatric mental health. In fact, according to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, there is only one pediatric psychiatrist for every 7,000 children and teens in the state.



Tune in at 9:00 p.m. to listen to a group of experts on the subject to share their thoughts and expertise as well as answer questions and offer advice.