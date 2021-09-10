Tommy Davidson to perform in downtown Colorado Springs; learn more about his life, career

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You know him from “In Living Color,” “The Proud Family,” “Booty Call” and countless other iconic roles.

Davidson started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1986 when a childhood friend convinced him to perform stand-up at the Penthouse Strip Club in Park View, Washington, D.C. He continued performing in various comedy clubs throughout the Washington metropolitan region, Baltimore, and Philadelphia. He opened concerts for Patti LaBelle, Starpoint, and Kenny G.

Davidson later performed during a fundraising telethon for WHMM in 1987. Davidson won an amateur stand-up competition at the Apollo theater in 1987. He was first booked as the opening act for Patti LaBelle, Kenny G, and Luther Vandross.

Tommy and Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans and David Alan Grier, the uniquely talented cast of the most adventurous primetime variety show on television, “In Living Color (1990), made TV history. The series won the primetime Emmy award for outstanding variety, music or comedy series in 1990.

The series gained international prominence for its bold move and its all-time high ratings gained by airing a live, special episode as a counterprogram for the halftime show of U.S. leader CBS’ live telecast of Super Bowl XXVI, prompting the National Football League (NFL) to book A-list acts for future game entertainment, starting with Michael Jackson the following year.

