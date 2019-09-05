Toasty and baseball players spread good vibes at Children’s Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — Good Vibes players brightened many patients’ day and distributed baseball-themed memorabilia ahead of the end of their season.

Toasty, the Rocky Mountain Vibes mascot, and players from the Rocky Mountain Vibes minor league baseball team stopped by the Children’s Hospital Colorado Wednesday.

The children were able to meet Toasty, take pictures, hang out with professional athletes and spend time playing during their hospital visit.

“Around the hospital you know a children’s hospital is a happy place to start with but when you have people come into visit it’s exciting staff gets excited patients get excited and their families get excited,” said Director of Family Services Sharon Grissom. “Siblings get excited and it just makes for a better day all around.”