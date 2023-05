(COLORADO SPRINGS) – This weekend the Broadmoor will host the annual meeting of the Clinical TMS Society, the largest gathering of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) researchers, clinicians and industry professionals.

Dr. Erin Amato, explained how TMS works to FOX21 News’ Anchors Abbie Burke and Craig Coffey.

Amato has been using this treatment since 2015 and said it can be used to treat depression in people who are not responding to antidepressant medications.