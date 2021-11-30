Tips to protect your home during dry weather months

COLORADO SPRINGS – It has been warm and dry across Southern Colorado, and officials across the area are asking people to be prepared about the risk of wildfires.

With little to no moisture the past few months, James Reid with Pikes Peak Regional Office Emergency Management (PPROEM) wants to remind the community to be prepared for the increased risk of wildfires.

“My concern is that with all of the dry fuels I just want people to be hypervigilant and be prepared in the event of a wildland fire if it does happen,” Reid said.

Reid said one the biggest mistakes people make is not having a plan if you need to evacuate your home in case of a fire.

“We want them to be prepared, have a plan, have a 72-hour kit, know multiple ways in and out of their neighborhood, just be prepared. And then the second part of that is not to start fires,” Reid said.

PPROEM’s Tips: Have a plan in the event of a fire or if you need to evacuate

Plan at least two ways out of your neighborhood

Ensure you have emergency supplies at home for at least 72 hours

Have important documents, medications, and personal identification ready in the event of an evacuation

Clear combustibles from around your home to include leaves, firewood stacks, and small propane tanks

Maintain situational awareness regarding the weather Don’t start a fire by using the following tips: Don’t park vehicles in tall, dry grass

Don’t throw cigarettes or matches from vehicles

Take safety precautions with barbecues and outdoor burning

Check with your local fire authority for burning restriction information

Today in El Paso County, Stage One Fire Restrictions are in place and additional restrictions may exist in other jurisdictions Although it may be getting closer to winter it is still is important to water around your home with our lack of water.

Fall and Winter watering tips

For a full list of Fall and Winter watering tips visit Colorado Springs Utilities website.