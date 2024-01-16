(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If this is the year you’ve vowed to land a new career, Robin Colucci, Founder of World Changing Books, says it could be similar to that of an author looking to land a publishing deal.

Colucci says to broaden your search by utilizing the skill set that you already have. “Think more broadly about your skill sets and how they might apply to different verticals, different industries, and even different types of positions. So just like an H.R. a director or a marketing manager, both could write books about marketing. But more interesting is to write a book about leadership or people skills or how to come up with creative solutions.”

Colucci notes next, that much like an author, figure out how to relate with your potential employer. “I would suggest preparing ahead of time a couple of stories that illustrate times that you made a great contribution by using the skill sets that you want to carry forward, and that will be more memorable than just saying we upped productivity by 50%.”

Don’t be afraid to tap into your resources- mentors, and friends who may be able to connect you with potential leads.