(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As the abundance of rain in Southern Colorado offers a multitude of wildflowers sprouting, it’s important to remember to “Leave No Trace”.

When you’re searching for the colorful display of flowers, Hiking Bob says to stay aware of where you’re walking.

“When you’re out there taking pictures, don’t just go tromping through the wildflowers and stomping them down.”

As a friendly reminder- don’t pick the flowers. “The bees need it to pollinate and spread more wildflowers. The animals eat those, so you can’t just be out there picking the wildflowers. They’re not yours to pick. Take pictures and leave everything else behind.”