(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Tiny but mighty, an orphaned baby rat beat the odds of survival with a little help from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

At only 14 days old, an orphaned baby rat was brought into the shelter. He weighed a mere 17 grams, his eyes were barely open, and had a thin layer of peach fuzz over his tiny body, said HSPPR.

If it wasn’t for round-the-clock care and bottle feeding, the teeny baby would not have been able to survive, according to HSPPR.

“That’s when one of our veterinarians, Dr. Marisa, stepped up to the plate and took him into her home,” said HSPPR.

Eight days into his stay with Dr. Marisa, the orphaned rat was brought back to the shelter with serious concerns. He was experiencing respiratory distress, sneezing constantly, and had not been eating.

“There was a moment when we weren’t sure if he was going to make it,” stated HSPPR.

Dr. Marisa didn’t give up. The “little fighter” was prescribed medication for his cold until he finished a week of treatment and was finally in the clear.

Now an adolescent in rat time, the orphaned rat found a new home when he was adopted by a family mid-July, per HSPPR.

“No matter the size, age, or species of the animal, HSPPR helps them all!” said HSPPR. “A HUGE thank you to Dr. Marisa for doing what we do best and helping a pet when they needed it the most.”