COLORADO SPRINGS — A mural is being installed at the newly renovated Panorama Park, and it has a community connection brought together by our local librarians.

The Pikes Peak Library District’s (PPLD) creative librarians have created two murals that they are now installing at the newly renovated Panorama Park. It is made of nearly 7,000 small square ceramic tiles.





Over the past year, the community has decorated these tiles at various events throughout Colorado Springs. Now, they are part of the mural which will remain a permanent feature in the park on the southeast side of the city.





If you would like to check out the mural in person, the park will celebrate its grand reopening at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 20 with a free, family-friendly event. The ceremony will feature musical performances by local artists, drop-in sport clinics, giveaways, cycling demonstrations, outdoor classroom instruction, and demonstrations in the skatepark.

Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius and the Panorama Middle School choir are set to perform. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to best enjoy the performances.

Public event parking will be available at Peak Vista Community Health Center (1815 Jet Wing Drive) and Panorama Middle School (2145 S Chelton Road). Cycling or walking to the event is highly encouraged.

Event Timeline

11:30 a.m. – Bike Park inaugural ride and Pro Jam/Demos

11:30 a.m. – Food opens

12:00 p.m. – Stage Entertainment begins

Artists: D2 – Harrison Schools Christian House of Prayer Diane England Tristan Arcarese Sariah Johnson-Jones Los Effectos JR & Los Pachucos Merch – Anthem Music JJ Sharpe – Anthem Music Ryan Flores



12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. – Site Activation: visit each area of the park to participate in activities and/or view demonstrations.

1:00 p.m. – Pro Jam/Demo on bike park