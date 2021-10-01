Tik Tok Trendy: Gather Food Studio holds sign-ups for upcoming Winter Cooking Camp: Tik Tok Trends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There is always a new trendy recipe floating around on Tik Tok, but trying to learn how to make it from a three minute video can be a little tricky. That’s why Cortney Smith from Gather Food Studio is here to help.

Gather Food Studio is gearing up for its Winter Cooking Camp: Tik Tok Trends. During the camp, kids ages 11-14 can learn how to make five of the hottest Tik Tok recipes. From an easy dinner to baking to breakfast, Gather Food Studio has it covered!

For a taste of what participants can expect, below is Cortney’s Tik Tok Cloud Bread recipe:

Ingredients:

3 egg whites

2 ½ tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon corn starch

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking liner. Whip egg whites until frothy and at soft peaks. Gradually add in sugar, a little at a time. Sift in corn starch and whip until you get stiff peaks. Add food coloring if desired, then scoop onto a baking tray and shape into a cloud. Bake for 25 minutes and enjoy immediately!

WINTER CAMP SCHEDULE:

Day 1:

Tik Tok Wrap Hack: Learn how to fold up your tortilla into an easy to eat breakfast “wrap”

Learn how to fold up your tortilla into an easy to eat breakfast “wrap” Pancake Cereal: Yeah, it’s just mini pancakes. In a bowl with SYRUP! We’ll make our pancakes from scratch and cook them up on a griddle, then serve them up with REAL maple syrup and butter.

Day 2:

Baked Feta Pasta: We HAVE to make it, it did break the internet, after all!

We HAVE to make it, it did break the internet, after all! Cloud Bread: Technically a meringue, we’ll learn how to make this fun “bread” then color and flavor it to our liking.

Day 3:

Focaccia Art Bread: Let’s combine food and art into one delicious recipe! We’ll be making our own focaccia dough, then decorating it with cut veggies to make our own piece of edible art.

The camp is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $150 per person.

For more information about Gather Food Studio’s Winter Cooking Camp, watch the video above or visit the studio’s website.