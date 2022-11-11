(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The ‘Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour,’ benefitting the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, is returning for its second year.

This year’s tour will feature five professionally decorated homes, showcasing a variety of styles and colors, from modern to traditional, in northern El Paso County. Neighborhoods include Woodmoor, Red Rocks Ranch, and Flying Horse.

The Hospitality House, where guests begin, will offer additional festivities including complimentary refreshments, a holiday gift shop, and holiday artwork raffles.

All proceeds go directly to community grants for local nonprofits, public service agencies, and education organizations.

The event is taking place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 & 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and tickets can be purchased online at joysoftheseasonht.org

Get your tickets now, as prices increase Monday, Nov. 14.