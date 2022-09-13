COLORADO SPRINGS — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will make stops in Denver and Colorado Springs in November as part of “Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO and More,” and tickets go on sale Friday.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is a wildly popular progressive rock group best known for their holiday albums. “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” is a rock opera featuring enduring fan-favorites such as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.”

2022’s tour will also boast a second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including “Wizards In Winter,” “A Mad Russian’s Christmas,” and many more.





After its first year off the road in more than two decades, TSO made a triumphant return to touring in 2021 with a 25th anniversary celebration of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” For 2022, TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” to 60 cities across the nation.

This year’s tour kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 16 with performances in Green Bay and Council Bluffs, and will conclude after 101 shows on Friday, Dec. 30.

TSO stops at Ball Arena in Denver on Nov. 19 with shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., then at the Broadmoor World Arena on Nov. 20 with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Keeping with the vision of founding member Paul O’Neill and his wife Desi, TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $18 million has been donated by the group.

For a full list of tour dates and ticket sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.