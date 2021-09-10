Tickets on sale for Victorian Horrors at Historic Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum

DENVER — Tickets are on sale now for Victorian Horrors at the Molly Brown House Museum.

Sponsored by Castle Lion Development, Victorian Horrors is an environmental theater set within Denver’s historic – and some say, haunted – Capitol Hill mansion.

Hear Gothic Horror tales as portrayed by acclaimed local actors David and Julia Payne, Jim Hunt, Trina Magness, Josh Hartwell, Gabriella Cavallero, and John Wittbrodt. Victorian Horrors at the Molly Brown House Museum ghost authors this year include Charles Dickens and Nathanial Hawthorne and include such stories as The Fall of the House of Usher and ”Frankenstein,” a fan-favorite that will be presented in both Spanish and English.

The stage for this spine-tingling event is the Molly Brown House Museum, home to Denver’s notable Titanic disaster survivor, Margaret Tobin Brown. To heighten the spook factor, the Museum is partners with Denver’s oddities purveyors, The Learned Lemur and Atomic Folk Art, to create a Victorian cabinet of curiosities with creepy taxidermy, spiny specimens, and rattling bones!

New this year – accessibility-friendly, in-person performances on Oct. 21 and 22 at 6 p.m. Stay in one mobility-accessible room of the house and actors and sign language interpreters will come to you to perform six chilling tales!

Offered over three weeks, admission is every 15 minutes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct .14, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30.

Ticket Prices:

$20 Adults

$18 Members

Tickets for at-home watch party access: $20 per link.

For tickets, visit www.mollybrown.org. Advance ticket purchase is required. Masks must be worn at all times while at the Museum. Advised for ages 12 and up, per parental discretion.

Organizers of Historic Denver’s Victorian Horrors at the Molly Brown House Museum say they are working to ensure both guests safety and that of the actors, staff, and volunteers. All guests 12 and older must be fully vaccinated before attending Victorian Horrors. Those under the age of 12, who are ineligible to receive the vaccine, or those with medical exemptions, must instead provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the event start time.

GENERAL MOLLY BROWN HOUSE MUSEUM INFORMATION

Margaret “Molly” Brown has been the subject of many books, movies, and stage productions, and has become one of Denver’s most intriguing legends. Margaret Brown moved to Leadville, Colorado when she was 19 years old in search of adventure. While in Leadville, she caught the eye of mining superintendent James Joseph (J.J.) Brown and they were married shortly after. The couple’s ship finally came in when the mine J.J. was in charge of struck the largest vein of gold ever found in Colorado! After the gold strike, Margaret and her family purchased the exquisite Victorian home at 1340 Pennsylvania Street in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The home was incredibly modern for the time with electric lights and a telephone. Margaret was an amazing and spirited woman who became active in the women’s suffrage movement, labor reform efforts, and even survived the sinking of the Titanic. After her death in 1932, her Victorian home was sold. By 1970 the house was in danger of being demolished. A group of concerned citizens incorporated themselves as Historic Denver, Inc. and fought to save and restore the Brown home. The Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, is a celebrated Denver landmark and has recently completed a $1 million-plus restoration.