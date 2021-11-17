Tickets now on sale for Denver Zoo Lights

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Denver Zoo Lights

Courtesy of the Denver Zoo.

DENVER – Zoo Lights presented by Your Front Range Toyota Stores is back as the final event in the year-long celebration of Denver Zoo’s 125th anniversary.

The Zoo will transform into a magical land full of over 2 million LED lights sparkling over 80 acres, along with a new crop of light installations and offerings.

General public tickets are now on sale Dec. 4 through Jan. 2 (EXCLUDING Christmas Day) and are only available online here in advance. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 3 and up, and free for children 2 and under (2 and under require a free ticket booked online).

In addition to general admission, make your experience extra special by adding any of the following add-on packages:

  • Glow Package: Includes a souvenir mug with choice of hot cocoa or cider and HoloSpex glasses makes the Zoo Lights experience even more brilliant. $9.49 per person.
  • Wild Ride Trio: Enjoy all three of the Zoo’s attractions—a multi-sensory 4D Theater experience, a ride on the Conservation Carousel and a ride on the Denver Zoo Railroad, presented by Union Pacific. $9 per person.
  • Sweet + Salty Duo: Includes a specialty popcorn in a souvenir Zoo Lights bucket paired with hot cocoa in a Zoo Light mug. $17.99 per person.

Zoo Lights sell out every year, and with limited nightly capacity, guests are highly encouraged to purchase tickets for their select dates and times immediately.

More Information: Zoo Lights: 5 Tips for a Brilliant Night

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Turkey Day Giveaway Enter to Win a Thanksgiving Dinner From Pikes Peak Napa Auto Care
November 17 2021 11:59 pm