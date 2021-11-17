Tickets now on sale for Denver Zoo Lights

DENVER – Zoo Lights presented by Your Front Range Toyota Stores is back as the final event in the year-long celebration of Denver Zoo’s 125th anniversary.

The Zoo will transform into a magical land full of over 2 million LED lights sparkling over 80 acres, along with a new crop of light installations and offerings.

General public tickets are now on sale Dec. 4 through Jan. 2 (EXCLUDING Christmas Day) and are only available online here in advance. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 3 and up, and free for children 2 and under (2 and under require a free ticket booked online).

In addition to general admission, make your experience extra special by adding any of the following add-on packages:

Glow Package: Includes a souvenir mug with choice of hot cocoa or cider and HoloSpex glasses makes the Zoo Lights experience even more brilliant. $9.49 per person.

Wild Ride Trio: Enjoy all three of the Zoo’s attractions—a multi-sensory 4D Theater experience, a ride on the Conservation Carousel and a ride on the Denver Zoo Railroad, presented by Union Pacific. $9 per person.

Sweet + Salty Duo: Includes a specialty popcorn in a souvenir Zoo Lights bucket paired with hot cocoa in a Zoo Light mug. $17.99 per person.

Zoo Lights sell out every year, and with limited nightly capacity, guests are highly encouraged to purchase tickets for their select dates and times immediately.

