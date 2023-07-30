Thunder Fire in Naturita Canyon contained

(MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo.) — A wildfire that started in Naturita Canyon on Thursday, July 27, is fully contained, according to the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office (SMSO).

SMSO said overnight rain helped fire suppression efforts. The public is asked to avoid the fire location as firefighters continue mop-up. Thunder trails are now open for recreation, per SMSO.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Visible smoke from Thunder Fire when it first started on July 27.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Visible smoke from Thunder Fire when it first started on July 27.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Visible smoke from Thunder Fire when it first started on July 27.

On Thursday, July 27, authorities first responded to a quarter-acre-sized active wildfire in Naturita Canyon in the Mexican Draw west of Thunder Road Trails, according to SMSO. Smoke was visible from Norwood, but no structures were threatened. The public was asked to stay away from the area.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Air Support for Thunder Fire on July 27.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Air Support for Thunder Fire on July 27.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Thunder Fire on July 27.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Thunder Fire on July 27.

Pre-evacuations were underway for homeowners along Thunder Road, including La Mesa Vista and Catspaw. SMSO asked those in the pre-evacuation area to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

The Thunder Fire grew to ten acres and was at zero percent containment by Thursday evening. Crews monitored for spot fires overnight with air operations and ground crews expected to resume in the morning. Winds shifted the fire northwest away from any structures but pre-evacuation orders remained.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Crews continue battling Thunder Fire on July 28.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Crews continue battling Thunder Fire on July 28.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Crews continue battling Thunder Fire on July 28.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Crews continue battling Thunder Fire on July 28.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Crews continue battling Thunder Fire on July 28.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Crews continue battling Thunder Fire on July 28.

Courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff’s Office; Crews continue battling Thunder Fire on July 29.

By Friday, July 28, the Thunder Fire was at five acres. Authorities used helicopters to drop water and an infrared drone to check for spot fires, per SMSO. Crews watched for erratic fire behavior due to hot and dry wind conditions. The Thunder Fire was 20 percent contained later in the day. Pre-evacuation orders were lifted.

As of Saturday, July 29, the Thunder Fire was 50 percent contained. Crews managed mop-up and interior hotspots with bladder bags, said SMSO. There was minimal heat and visible smoke from the Thunder Fire, according to SMSO.

Check back with FOX21 News for more updates on this story.