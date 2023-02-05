Thrift Fashion Show fundraises for student scholarships

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Local community leaders modeled down the runway in thrifted clothing on Saturday, Feb. 4, to help fund scholarships for students graduating from Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 and Widefield School District 3.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dylan Ziolkowski

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dylan Ziolkowski

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dylan Ziolkowski

The nonprofit, Fountain Valley Scholars, hosted the Thrift Fashion Show at the Fountain YMCA to fundraise for scholarships. Leaders in the community represented a decade of their choice with thrifted clothing. The event also featured a silent auction and pop-up thrift vendors.