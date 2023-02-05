Thrift Fashion Show fundraises for student scholarships

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Local community leaders modeled down the runway in thrifted clothing on Saturday, Feb. 4, to help fund scholarships for students graduating from Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 and Widefield School District 3.
The nonprofit, Fountain Valley Scholars, hosted the Thrift Fashion Show at the Fountain YMCA to fundraise for scholarships. Leaders in the community represented a decade of their choice with thrifted clothing. The event also featured a silent auction and pop-up thrift vendors.