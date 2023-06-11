(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A citizen’s tip reporting a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of three wanted felons, Friday morning on June 9, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies responded to a Loaf N Jug in the 0-100 block of West Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West on reports of a silver Honda car without a hood that appeared suspicious. Arriving deputies saw a man and woman sitting inside the car. Another man was seen getting out of the vehicle and walking toward a store.

Law enforcement quickly blocked the vehicle to prevent it from leaving the parking lot and later identified 39-year-old, Jose Segura, and 39-year-old, Jennifer Redfern. The man walking into the store was identified as 30-year-old, Zachary Schworer.

All three people were wanted on felony warrants, per PCSO. Segura had a warrant for failure to appear and a hold for parole. Redfern was wanted on a warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft and being a fugitive of justice. Schworer had a warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft and a hold for parole. They were booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

The vehicle, which did not have a valid registration, was seized and a warrant is being sought to

search the vehicle, said PCSO. Additional charges may be added based on the outcome of the search.

“I want to commend the individual who saw something they believed was suspicious and called in to report it,” said Pueblo County Sheriff, David J. Lucero. “The description of the vehicle this citizen provided and where it was located allowed our deputies, who were in close proximity, to quickly respond and apprehend these wanted individuals. Great work by all involved.”