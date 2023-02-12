(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left several injured Saturday evening on Feb. 11.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were called to an injury crash in the 4800 block of Barnes Road. Arriving officers learned that a vehicle turning left from westbound Barnes Road was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Barnes Road., which in turn hit a third vehicle traveling on the same street.

The occupants of the first two vehicles were transported to hospitals. Those in the first vehicle suffered serious injuries, according to CSPD.