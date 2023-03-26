(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday night on March 25.

Shortly before 11:20 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery in the 7600 block of Barnes Road. Arriving officers learned three suspects who demanded money and products left the area on foot, said CSPD. One suspect was known to have a gun.

No individuals were injured during the incident, per CSPD.

CSPD’s Robbery Unit was informed and will assume the investigation.