(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Three rabbits have lived most of their lives at a shelter, and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is hoping to find them a home for the holidays.

HSPPR said Tiana, Peter Rabbit, and Snow White are only a year old and were rescued by another shelter in December 2022 after they were found living in small, dirty cages in a garage.

Tiana, Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Peter Rabbit, Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Snow White, Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

The shelter opened their doors and hearts to these neglected rabbits, however after nearly a year the three have not been adopted. Due to HSPPR’s success in rehoming small creatures, the shelter asked HSPPR if it had room for the rabbits.

HSPPR gladly accepted the three and they arrived at HSPPR’s Colorado Springs shelter. HSPPR is hoping to find new homes for the three quickly, possibly before the holidays.