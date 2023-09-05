(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Three suspects have pled guilty to charges in relation to a June 2022 incident, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO said the incident involved a carjacking of an elderly woman and a pursuit by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), where gunshots were fired at officers resulting in one patrol car being hit. Officers fired back at the suspect vehicle, hitting the vehicle and two of the occupants, both of whom suffered minor injuries. No officers were injured from the gunfire.

The pursuit ended when PPD officers stopped the vehicle with a maneuver.

Bryce Ming and Elisa Montoya ran from the vehicle and were apprehended after a short foot chase. A third suspect, identified as Juan Aguilar, surrendered and was taken into custody.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

According to PCSO, Ming pled guilty in federal court to three charges including Attempted Homicide of a Peace Officer, and is facing 25 years in federal prison. “PCSO detectives filed all charges in the case to include federal charges on Ming. He was also charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft & vehicular eluding,” wrote PCSO.

Aguilar and Montoya also pled guilty to their respective charges in district court. Montoya was sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections and Aguilar will be sentenced soon.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team took part in the investigation, with PCSO being the lead investigative agency.