PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Pueblo Department (PPD) is searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery of three South High School students Wednesday afternoon.

In a letter to parents, School District 60 said the incident occurred several blocks away from the school. The district is encouraging all staff and students to remain vigilant at all times and to report any suspicious activity around schools.

Shortly before 3:50 p.m., three suspects in a stolen red 2004 Toyota Rav-4 robbed three South High School students at gunpoint near the corner of Sherwood Lane and Corning Drive. The victims were walking home from school when the suspects took clothing and backpacks from the minors.

Later that evening, police located the stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs.

18-year-old Amour Velazquez

18-year-old Amour Velazquez was identified as one of the suspects involved in the Aggravated Robbery.

Velazquez was booked into a Criminal Justice Center (CJC) on two counts of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and three counts of Restraining Order Violation. Police say there may be additional charges regarding the incident.

Police say the second suspect who was a passenger during the armed robbery is a Black man. The third suspect is a White man.

Pueblo Police are actively following up on this case.