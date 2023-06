(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning on June 9.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of South Academy Boulevard on reports of an armed robbery.

Arriving officers learned a local business was robbed by three Black men with weapons, per CSPD. The men left the establishment in a blue Subaru with an unknown amount of cash.

No arrests were made.