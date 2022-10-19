(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — An ongoing criminal poaching investigation in Park County led to the arrest of three men, Tuesday on Oct. 18.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) executed search warrants at two houses in Colorado Springs and one in Fremont County. A vehicle, firearms and wildlife parts were seized as evidence in relation to the investigation.

Arrests made:

David Schlitt, 64, was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including willful destruction of elk, failure to prepare game meat for human consumption, hunting without a proper and valid license, along with other related charges.

Robert Schlitt, 36, was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including willful destruction of elk and bear, failure to prepare game meat for human consumption, hunting without a proper and valid license, along with other charges.

Richard Schlitt, 33, was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including willful destruction of elk and bear and failure to prepare game meat for human consumption.

“When you poach an animal, not only is it illegal, but you are stealing from the people of Colorado,” said Mark Lamb, CPW’s area wildlife manager for Park County. “We do not tolerate poaching and take these crimes very seriously.”

The warrants and arrests were part of an ongoing CPW investigation into a Park County poaching case. CPW wildlife officers, park rangers and the Colorado Springs Police Department participated in the searches.

The case remains under active investigation and CPW will make no further comment at this time.