(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to three robberies that happened over the course of an hour on Sunday, Nov. 13.

On Sunday at about 8 p.m. CSPD said suspects attempted a robbery using the drive-through of the Culver’s at New Center Point and Tutt Boulevard. When the suspects made their demands through the drive-through window, the clerk shut the window, and the manager locked it. The suspects left the area in a vehicle described as a small black SUV.

According to CSPD, at around 8:30 p.m. that same night, officers were called to the Subway at Constitution Avenue, east of Marksheffel Road, in regards to a robbery featuring a similar vehicle. CSPD said a single suspect entered the store and brandished a gun. Money was given to the suspect and they left as the passenger of a small black SUV.

At around 9 p.m. on Sunday, CSPD said a single man wearing a facemask entered the 7-Eleven at East Woodman Road, near the intersection with Marksheffel Rd., and brandished a gun demanding money. When the clerk refused, CSPD said the suspect fired a round into the ceiling. The clerk still refused and the suspect left in a gray or black sedan.

CSPD said that all three robberies are potentially connected as they were apparently committed by a similar suspect or suspects.