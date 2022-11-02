(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) had calls for three separate robberies that happened overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Officers were called at around 1:15 a.m. to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Lane south of North Nevada Avenue and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Officers reviewed security camera evidence and found that multiple suspects had come into the store and that at least one of them was armed with a handgun. CSPD said no one was injured or assaulted in the robbery.

At around 3 a.m. CSPD officers were called to a business in the 400 block of North Murray Boulevard just south of East Platte Avenue. CSPD said officers found that multiple suspects entered the business armed with handguns. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise, there were no injuries during the robbery.

Around 5:15 a.m. officers were dispatched to a robbery of a business in the 2400 block of Arlington Drive, off of South Circle Drive. According to CSPD three people entered the business armed with handguns and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise. CSPD said there were no injuries during the robbery.

CSPD wants the public to know that if they are pulling into a convenience store late at night to pay attention and look inside the store to ensure they can enter the store safely, instead of potentially walking into a business where a robbery was happening.