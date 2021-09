PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Fire Department Rescue crews were successful in rescuing 3 adults from Lake Minnequa and reuniting them with their lost dog.

The individuals had been looking for their newly adopted dog named Buddy that had escaped their apartment. The three were trying to coax their pet back into the home by entering the lake.

Courtesy of the Pueblo Fire Department

The search for Buddy continued into Thursday, Sept. 16, as several rescue crews hunted through the reeds to find the dog.

Buddy has since found his family!