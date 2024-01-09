(KIOWA COUNTY, Colo.) — The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said it was notified of a threat to a school sent through email on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

According to deputies, on Tuesday at around 9:20 a.m. KCSO was notified of an active threat toward Eads Schools. The threat was sent through email about a bomb threat to the schools.

Emergency personnel arrived at the schools quickly and the schools were evacuated, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After an investigation, it was determined the threat was sent to more than 40 schools throughout Colorado.

The schools were cleared by law enforcement and the threat was determined to be false. FCSO said there is no active threat at this time and the incident is under investigation.