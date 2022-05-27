FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A power outage in Fountain is currently impacting between 8,000 – 10,000 customers.

The City of Fountain said there is no estimated time of restoration, but crews are working to resolve the issue. The city cannot verify the cause of the outage at this time, but said if any residents of Fountain see trees or limbs down on power lines, call 719-322-2010.

The city will be providing updates on their Facebook page, as well as the city’s app, MyFountain CO, which you can find a link to download here.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.