(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Veteran’s Day Parade returned to Downtown Colorado Springs Saturday on Nov. 5 with about 4,000 participants in the lineup.

FOX21 also participated in the parade to show appreciation to veterans and those who continue to serve the county. You may have seen FOX21 meteorologists Valerie Mills and Robert Hahn driving the new storm truck. Craig Coffey was also featured at the parade as an announcer during the event.

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets to watch mounted color guards from Fort Carson, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, marching bands, military collector vehicles and more.