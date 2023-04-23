Thousands attend first-ever Rock and Mineral show

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The first Southern Colorado Rock and Mineral show drew in thousands of people to Florence over the weekend.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Ray Harless

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Ray Harless

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Ray Harless

The event had between 3,000 to 4,000 visitors, according to the event’s Executive Director, Amy Bourlon. Guests had the chance to enjoy multiple exhibits, live music, over 60 vendors and a beer garden.

Kids also had the opportunity to get in on the action with geode cracking and shucking oysters for pearls, all while learning more about earth science.

“We have seen more laughter and more smiles from people getting to do the neat activities for kids and I’m really excited… for our young people… getting to know what being a rock hound is,” said Bourlon.

Bourlon said the event certainly won’t be its last. She plans to bring back the show every year, right around Earth Day.