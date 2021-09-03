Thousands attend Colorado State Fair; see this year’s totals so far

PUEBLO, Colo. — FOX21 has received the Colorado State Fair’s current attendance numbers.

As of Friday morning, 205,235 people had visited the annual event this year. The day with the most visitors was last Saturday with 49,160 people coming out to the fair.

Last year, leaders at the fair did not collect attendance totals, so the only data FOX21 has to compare with this year, is the numbers from 2019. You can check out all the data collected below.

Courtesy of the Colorado State Fair

There is still time to check out the fair with events running into Labor Day weekend. The last day of the fair is on Monday.