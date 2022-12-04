Thousands attend 2022 Festival of Lights parade

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Thousands of individuals lined the streets of Downtown Colorado Springs for the annual Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Courtesy of FOX21

Local fire departments, law enforcement, marching bands, Fort Carson and more members of the community marched the streets in colorful holiday lights. Colorado Springs Olympic Athletes also made a special appearance at the parade.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) teamed up with UCHealth for a Festival of Lights Celebration that hosted athlete meet and greets, a beer garden, indoor curling, artifact demonstrations, and service puppies at the museum.

The Park Union District also took part in the celebrations by featuring a holiday tree farm and other activities along Sierra Madre Street and Vermijo Avenue throughout the day.