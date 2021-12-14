Crews rush to repair sinkhole in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

CSU crews work to repair a sinkhole on Northwind Drive in Colorado Springs on Dec. 14, 2021.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities reports crews are working to repair a sinkhole that developed on Northwind Drive in Cimarron Hills on Tuesday morning.

According to CSU, a water line was struck during construction in the area at about 3 a.m. They predict repairs will be complete by 2 p.m. Just over a dozen customers are experiencing water outages in the meantime.

Northwind Drive will be partially closed between Dublin and Vickers while repairs are underway.

#TrafficAlert Northwind Dr is partially closed between Dublin and Vickers due to a water main break. Detours are available in the neighborhood, but please avoid the area if possible. Repairs are est. to take about 8 hours. Check https://t.co/DTg0TyfSLa for updates. #COSTraffic pic.twitter.com/p9g33IyfPe — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 14, 2021

This article will be updated.