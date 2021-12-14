Crews rush to repair sinkhole in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities reports crews are working to repair a sinkhole that developed on Northwind Drive in Cimarron Hills on Tuesday morning.
According to CSU, a water line was struck during construction in the area at about 3 a.m. They predict repairs will be complete by 2 p.m. Just over a dozen customers are experiencing water outages in the meantime.
Northwind Drive will be partially closed between Dublin and Vickers while repairs are underway.
