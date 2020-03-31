This Week: Live Q&A with Colorado Springs Mental Health Expert

COLORADO SPRINGS — This Thursday at 4:30 p.m., viewers will have access to a mental health expert, for real time answers to questions concerning their mental health and well-being, available resources, and more.

Mental health and wellness, always important issues, are top of mind for many, as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the nation and, along with it, separation from work, family, and social interactions.

Katie Blickenderfer, Director of Case Management for AspenPointe in Colorado Springs, will be talking directly to viewers on FOX21News.com this Thursday.

Blickenderfer who specializes in crisis intervention, treating anxiety disorders, and more, has worked with AspenPointe for 10 years, all the while, connecting people in need with appropriate services.

You can participate in Thursday’s live event anonymously, if you prefer.

Simply send your question(s) to:

News@kxrm.com

Subject line: COVID Concerns

This article will be updated.