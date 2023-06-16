Third puppy stolen from Citadel Mall pet store

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A third puppy was stolen from a pet store in the Citadel Mall Thursday evening on June 15, according to Pet City.

A surveillance video shows a man taking the puppy from a playroom and carrying it out of the store without anyone noticing.

The puppy is a female black and white Boston Terrier and is the third pet to be stolen within a year, according to employees.

“I felt bad for the puppies for one because you have no idea if the person is going to take care of them… get them the vet care they need… they don’t have all their vaccinations yet,” said Jami Wagner, Pet Counselor at Pet City. “It’s like losing one of our babies. We get pretty attached to them here.”

The Colorado Springs Police Department said it has received a report on the theft and is asking anyone with information to call police.