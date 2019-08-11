Third protest held in downtown Colorado Springs since deadly officer involved shooting

Organizers marched in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday, the third of it’s kind, since 19-year-old De’Von Bailey was killed by police.

“I felt like we shouldn’t be scared to come out and protest,” Jon Christiansen, a member of the CS Socialist group said.

Christiansen is referring to the second protest which was took a turn on Monday.

Nearly 50 people started their protest at E Saint Vrain St. and and N Tejon , and worked their way to Acacia and then ended in front of the City Council Building.

“Our concern was to not offend any families of the victims but we want them to know we heard them we sympathize with them,” Shayana Dabney, a Student Colorado State University at Pueblo said.

Other families, other than Bailey’s showed up to show their support. Some were holding signs with pictures and names of their family members who they said were wrongfully killed by police.

“It isn’t just about De’Von. It’s about every other person who has been shot by police,” Christiansen said.

Prior to the protest, CSPD issued a warning to people who lived in the area where it would be happening.

El Paso County released a statement Friday with the most recent update on the investigation into the shooting.