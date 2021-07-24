Disgruntled Vets Fest 2021 kicks off; organization celebrating major achievement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Disgruntled Vets is kicking off Disgruntled Vet Fest 2021 in support of two local veteran nonprofits.

On Saturday, July 24, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., attendees can listen to bands, browse products made by veteran-owned as well as local and national resources, participate in raffles, and enjoy activities for kids.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to 22 Until None and The DV Farm.

22 Until None is a registered 501(c)(3) organization that aids veterans and active-duty members with financial assistance and crisis intervention both locally in Colorado Springs and across the United States. The DV Farm is a registered 501 (c)(3) organization providing practical rehab for homeless and addicted Veterans via a combined program of housing, animal assisted therapy, a structured work schedule and the camaraderie of fellow Vets working together to reintegrate back into civilian life.

Event Details

Where: Sunshine Studios Live at 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, Colorado Springs

When: Saturday, JULY 24th, 2021 4-10 p.m.

Admission: $15 General Admission Tickets

To purchase tickets, visit Disgruntled Vets Fest 2021.

According to the Disgruntled Vets Facebook page, the organization celebrated a major achievement by raising $18,500 before the event even started.

Event organizers encourage the community to attend or donate a ticket.