(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’ve been considering a tattoo, now may be the time to book an appointment.

Saturday, September 16th, Fallen Heroes Tattoo and Art is hosting a Tattoo-a-thon benefiting Sue’s Gift which helps women in Colorado going through a gynecological cancer diagnosis.

The event, in its 8th year, offers tattoos roughly the size of a tennis ball for $100. 80% of that will be given to Sue’s Gift.

In addition to the tattoo-a-thon, the 15th Annual Race for Ovarian Cancer Awareness will take place on Sunday, September 17 at the America the Beautiful Park.

In 2022, both of the events mentioned above raised over $73,000 for Sue’s Gift.