Things to do during fall in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — It is officially fall in Colorado and if you’re looking for things to do, we’ve got you covered.
From a visit to the mountains to view the colorful fall leaves or a trip to a corn maze, this is the ultimate list for fall in our state.
Leaf-Peeping
Fall colors will peak over the next two weeks in the mountains.
Here are some of the top places to see the leaves:
- Guanella Pass
- Peak to Peak Highway
- Rocky Mountain National Park
- Dillon Reservoir
- Vail
- Tennessee Pass
- Steamboat Springs
- Rabbit Ears Pass
- Buena Vista
Corn Mazes
- Jack Lantern’s Corn Maze– Fort Collins: Oct. 1-31
- Maize in the City– Thornton: Sept. 25- Oct. 31
- Mazzotti Farms Corn Maze– Hudson: Now – Oct. 31
- Hankins Farms Corn Maze– Johnstown: Oct. 2-31
- Anderson Farms– Erie: Sept. 22-Oct. 31
- Diana’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze– Canon City: Sept. 18-Oct. 31
Festivals
- Oktoberfest
- Denver
- Sept. 24-26
- Fall Country Carnival Weekend
- Colorado Springs
- Sept. 24-26
- Long Neck Pumpkin Farm
- Colorado Springs
- Sept. 24- Oct. 31
- Applefest
- Cedaredge
- Oct. 1-3
- Cider Days
- Lakewood
- Oct. 2-3
- Harvest Festival
- Littleton
- Oct. 9
Pumpkin beers
- Fluffy Pumpkin Toasted Marshmallow Porter- Odyssey Beerwerks
- Pump Action- 4 Noses
- Hey! Pumpkin- Denver Beer Co.
- Pumpkin Pie Spice Cream Ale- Mother Tucker Brewery
- #PSL- Spice Trade Brewing
- Pumpkin Spice Latte- Holidaily Brewing
- Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin- New Belgium
- Rumpkin- Avery Brewing Co.
Hiking
- Bergen Park and Evergreen Lake
- Evergreen
- Elk Falls- Staunton State Park
- Conifer
- Lost Lake- Hessie Trail
- Nederland
- Racoon Trail- Golden Gate Canyon State Park
Did we miss something on this list? Let us know! Tell us your favorite fall event, place to visit, best leaf-peeping spot, and anything else you enjoy doing during fall in Colorado.