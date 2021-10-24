‘Thieves are getting more brazen’: what you can do to protect your catalytic converter

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about rising catalytic converter thefts.

According to the sheriff’s office, thieves are getting more brazen, stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight from cars parked in their owners’ driveways.

“The metals hidden inside your catalyst are worth more than gold,” EPSO wrote on Twitter. “Inside a catalytic converter is a ceramic element coated in various precious metals like platinum, rhodium and palladium.”

With that in mind, what can you do to protect your property?

Call in all suspicious activity. If you see something suspicious, report it. If you are in Unincorporated El Paso County, report it to EPSO and try to provide security videos. Video can help the sheriff’s office track patterns, trends, and suspect/s and their vehicles. The number to call is (719) 390-5555.

Another helpful tip: stay out of the dark. If possible, park in a garage or a well-lit area.

Finally, engrave VIN # into your catalytic converter. When a catalytic converter has no identification, it becomes an even bigger target as it easier for thieves to later sell.