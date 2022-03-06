SHARON MARIE COPP

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

On August 16, 1976, a fisherman discovered a plastic bag on the banks of the Pueblo Reservoir containing human remains. Hours later, another plastic bag containing more remains approximately 20 miles away on Pueblo’s east side was found.

The investigation quickly identified the remains as Sharon Marie Copp, a 34-year-old mother of three girls. Sharon Copp had been beaten and sexually assaulted, and it was determined that she died from blunt force trauma.

JO ANNE HARRIS

Investigators say Jo Anne Harris was last seen alive at the Ivy Wild Inn, 1529 South Nevada Avenue, on October 13, 1969.

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Her body was discovered nearly a month later, on November 16, 1969, along the road to NORAD. The autopsy revealed the cause of death was strangulation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

FRANCIS ROMISCH

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Francis G. Romisch, a 19-year-old Fort Carson soldier, was found on June 17, 1975, along Highway 115. The autopsy revealed Mr. Romisch had been shot multiple times.

An obituary written at the time of his death says Romisch was born in Grand Junction on July 4th, 1955. It also added that he was interested in hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

MICHAEL DOBBINS

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

On November 9, 1997, Colorado Springs Police Department dispatch received a call regarding a man lying in the alley, possibly intoxicated. When officers arrived they found Michael Dobbins laying in the alley between the Economy Inn and a tire company in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue.

Upon further investigation, the officers discovered Dobbins had been stabbed to death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.