COLORADO SPRINGS — Hannah Plush, a Colorado Springs native and veteran, is on a mission to help others find comfort through plant treatment, specifically micro-dosing mushrooms.

In November 2022, Coloradans voted yes to Proposition 122, which decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado and created the framework for use of this substance.

“It was wonderful news, I think any time that we’re creating more accessible means of people accessing this medicine is a great thing,” Plush said. “People who are doing the work that I’m doing, there’s a lot of urgency to spread education around what this means. This medicine is incredibly healing tool if it’s done through purpose and intention and through guiding.”

Plush specializes in guiding clients to find intention on how they can find healing in their mental health journey.

“I always recommend if you’re going to be utilizing this medicine, guide and community is key,” Plush said. “I just cannot stress that enough. It’s so important to have structure and to have guidance and community when you’re using this medicine.”

After years of military service, Plush found comfort to work through her past in micro-dosing treatment. Now, she is helping veterans in Southern Colorado to similarly find healing.

“But a lot of these veterans have been telling their story over and over again,” Plush said. “And there comes a certain point where they don’t want to talk about it anymore, they want to feel it and move through these feelings. And that’s what this medicine provides… it’s this relationship with yourself that’s a lot more intimate, it’s a lot deeper, and it’s providing them with a lot of relief.”

Jacob Castle is one of Plush’s clients who is in his third week of treatment. He spoke on the benefits he has seen in micro-dosing treatment compared to other medications.

“She’ll do a meditation with you, and it’s just very soothing and just really puts you in a place… and in no time, I was just kind of baring my soul to her and just opening up,” Castle said.

FOX21 sat in on a session between Castle and Plush on Thursday afternoon.

Each of the one-on-one sessions that Plush offers are specialized for her client so that they can work on their mental health journey.

“I work with a pharmacist who’s able to create individualized programs to make it a safe experience,” Plush said. “At that point, we work as an interdisciplinary team to make sure we’re doing it in the safest way possible. But when we do that… it’s one day on, two days off, and that can be adjusted as needed.”

When Castle first began treatment, he stated he was nervous, but since that first session, he has seen the benefits.

“I was a little nervous, of course, the first time and just not knowing what to expect,” Castle said. “But Hannah does such a great job, it’s so inviting. She’s just so warm and just… makes you feel at ease.”

Castle said he has found relief in his depression and anxiety and now has clarity on his path to recovery.

“But all these other things started coming up that I needed to work on that I didn’t really even think about much, you know,” Castle said. “And it just… opens up your perception… you’re like, ‘oh, well, yeah, I do need to work on that too’.”

In creating an inviting environment, Plush works to help her clients confront their traumas and work through mental struggles. She offers different workshops and sessions for her clients which can be found online.

“So one thing I always say is this is not for people who are having mental health emergencies,” Plush said. “This is for people who are at a point in their life where they’re… ready for concentrated healing, essentially, and they’re ready to do that with a guide.”

The treatment is helping clients like Castle recognize how he can better his mental health and conquer past problems.

“This is not like, I’m not doing this to party and have fun. I’m doing this to heal,” Castle said. “And I think that… as long as people are using it responsibly and I’ve seen this kind of a trend, even on a federal level, there’s been more, it looks like there’s more openness to these kind of drugs for helping people that are sick.”