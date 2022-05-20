DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The parents of a Dayton woman who was killed earlier this week in Colorado are sharing their daughter’s story and searching for answers for why it happened.

“I always appreciated her sense of humor, I always did. I was always pleased that she had that sense of humor.”

Clever, witty, talented and hardworking are just a few of the words Jonathan Miller used to describe his 32-year-old daughter Abigail Miller.

“She went through a lot of adversity in her life, but she was always tough, she always persevered,” Abigail’s father Jonathan Miller said. “But also interestingly, she always had an innocence and sweetness about her.”

Jonathan and Sherrie Miller adopted Abigail in 1990. As soon as they met her, she instantly became theirs.

“When we got her, she wasn’t very heavy, she was light, but I knew when I saw her, that was my girl,” Jonathan said.

“When she came to us, it was such a joyous time in all of our family,” Sherrie said.

Jonathan said Abigail moved to Colorado Springs for a job earlier this month, and had been there no more than a week. That’s when he received a call from police that he and his wife will never forget.

“For me it’s in fits and starts, Sherri is devastated,” Jonathan said.

Abigail was found dead in a Colorado Springs park from a gunshot wound around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

Police currently have no suspects and are calling it a random act of violence.

“I assure you, it didn’t seem random to Sherrie and I, it seemed pretty darn specific,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan said Abigail will always be remembered by her willingness to help others, she touched the lives of countless friends and strangers.

“The world is deprived,” Jonathan said. “Somebody prematurely ended her life, and we certainly will live that, we’ll take a little bite of that every day for the rest of our lives.”

“There is a hole in our lives, there is a hole in so many lives. Ours, her sister’s, and we are going to always miss her,” Sherrie said.

Now Abigail’s parents want the police in Colorado Springs to find who killed their daughter to bring some justice to her death.

“It won’t bring Abby back, but it would bring some level of closure,” Miller said.

Abigail’s parents said anyone who wants to honor her to make a donation in her name to St. Vincent de Paul in Dayton.

They also ask anyone with information that may have information to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or their Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP.