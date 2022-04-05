COLORADO SPRINGS — Food halls are becoming more and more popular in Colorado Springs, and now there is another to choose from in downtown! The Well is located at the corner of East Pikes Peak Avenue and Weber Street, and is now open to the public.

The Well features four unique kitchens including; Dun Sun, Noble Burger, Kumbala, and Red Star. The new food hall also includes Gift Horse, a café and bar that offers coffee, pastries, and cocktails.

FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson took a stroll downtown and got an inside look at the newest, foodie hotspot!