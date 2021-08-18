The Tomato War returns, this time to Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Colo.– An event that once took place at Twin Lakes in the 1980s is now being revived in Buena Vista by the Buena Vista Rotary Club.

The first annual Great Colorado vs. Texas Tomato War will be held at The Meadows on Saturday, Sept. 18. Teams will represent both Colorado and Texas by tossing thousands of well-ripened tomatoes at one another as a fundraiser for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Rocky Mountain Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is an early reading program for children ages newborn until five years old. Each child that’s part of the program receives a book every month to their home in their name. It is a free service to all children living in Chaffee and Lake Counties because of the local rotary clubs.

The Rocky Mountain Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is a global leader in funding research and advocacy for individuals who have cystic fibrosis. The foundation is made of individuals with the disease, doctors, researchers, scientists, parents and many more. Their mission is “to cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with CF the opportunity to lead long, fulfilling lives by funding research and drug development, partnering with the CF community, and advancing high-quality, specialized care”.

The original Tomato War of the 1980s was conceived by Taylor Adams, the former owner of the Inn of the Black Wolf in Twin Lakes, Colo. The event was meant as a spin-off of the love-hate relationship between Coloradans and Texans.

Buena Vista Rotary Club president Jeff Wahl said, “Tomato War is all in fun, and that’s what we intend to have for both participants and spectators.”

Wahl also thanked Jed Selby, owner of The Meadows.

Wahl said, “We are most appreciative of Mr. Selby for donating The Meadows without cost to Rotary. Not only is it a beautiful property, but the wide-open spaces are great for throwing tomatoes!”

The gates will open starting at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. Tomatoes will start flying around 5:00 p.m. with food and beer available. Spectators of all ages are welcome.

The $45 registration fee for participation in the war is available on this website and covers the cost of 10 pounds of tomatoes and a commemorative t-shirt.