COLORADO SPRINGS — To celebrate Colorado Springs’s 150th Anniversary, Commander Mary Rosenoff takes viewers to Horace Shelby Park and shares the incredible story of the first city employee.

116 years ago, a Colorado Springs Police Department officer made history by being the first to receive a pension. That person was Officer Horace Shelby.

Officer Shelby was one of Colorado Springs’s original eight police officers. He was the first Black officer on the force. Shelby joined in 1887 and served honorably for 22 years becoming a top-ranking patrol officer in the city. He was also the first officer in department history to ever serve more than twenty years.

Horace Shelby park is located at 6442 Summit Peak Dr.

Go see this beautiful park and enjoy the incredible history that goes along with it.