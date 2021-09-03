The Santa Fe Trail to celebrate 200th anniversary Sept. 23-26

LA JUNTA, Colo. — The Santa Fe Trail will celebrate its 200th anniversary starting Thursday, Sept. 23 and ending on Sunday, Sept. 26.
This year’s theme is 200 years of commerce and cultural connections, with all events being hosted by the National Park Service at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site and other surrounding areas.
Over 60 living historians will be dressed in the region, dressed in period clothing and living in 1843. Speakers, tours, living history presentations and more will also take place during the three-day celebration.
The National Park Service will waive all fees for guests for the duration of the event. Plan to bring and wear a face mask.
For updates on the mask policy at the fort and other COVID-19 updates, click here.
For more information on the programs being offered as well as other Santa Fe Trail Association special events, click here.
